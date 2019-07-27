Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A 24-year-old mother of one, Aisha Tanko, allegedly stabbed her husband, Yahaya Abdullahi Maiyaki, 43, over a domestic issue.

Saturday Sun gathered that the attempted murder was carried out at about 8:00 am, Friday, after the husband returned home from early morning prayer at a mosque close to the couple’s residence at popular Sardauna Crescent, in Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Aisha Tanko, a nurse, allegedly had attempted to bath the husband with hot water, but when that failed, she resorted to stabbing him.

Narrating the episode to Saturday Sun, the younger brother of the husband and one-time Director-General of Media and Publicity to Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Maiyaki, said, the matter has been reported to the police authority in the state.

According to Maiyaki: “This morning, when my elder brother came back from morning prayer, his wife had boiled water to pour on him. But, as she was approaching with the hot water, she also armed herself with a knife. So, when the hot water attempt failed, she stabbed him in the lower abdomen twice and ran away.”

Maiyaki gave an insight into the cause of the discord. “They had a misunderstanding sometimes ago, they had another one yesterday, but it has nothing to do with polygamy,” he said.

“My brother is on admission at a private hospital here in Kaduna. We have reported the matter to the police and they have already commenced investigation on the matter,” he said.