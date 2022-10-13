From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Managing Director, Kaduna Mining Development Company Limited, Dr. Mohammed Nura Sani has said that Kaduna State will be the first in Africa to produce liquid steel for industrial development.

He said work on the steel company was in top gear for completion whereby industries in need of it would come for patronage, just as he wooed investors to the state for ease of doing business.

Dr. Sani also disclosed that there are large quantities of mineral resources that are specifically for construction industries, citing such mineral deposits as granite, laterite to, “whatever you can think of that are useful in construction industries”.

Delivering a paper at the 7th KadInvest which has the theme: “Building a Resilient Economy”, the Managing Director said of the mineral deposits in the state, Gemstones is the best in the world.

He said the state housed in economic quantity all the mineral deposits termed, “critical” for the future business, boasting that future of mining business is in Kaduna state.

He wooed investors to the state, saying that there are licenses which cover areas of different minerals such as Granite, Laterite, Gold, Tin, Columbite, Tantalite, Iron, Manganese, Garnet, Beryllium, Nickel, Platinum, Cobalt, Lithium, among others.

So far, he said, joint venture agreements have led to the formation of companies that are already on ground doing exploration and eventual complete exploitation of the respective minerals deposits.

“Kaduna state is going to be the first in Africa to produce Liquid steel. Works on completion of the industry is in top gear and once completed, those companies in need of it will patronise the state.

“We also have mineral deposits which are useful in construction industries. These include granite, laterite and whatever mineral you can think of that are necessary in construction industries.

“We calling on investors, 100 of them looking for where to invest in mineral deposits, to come to Kaduna because Kaduna state is a place to invest in mineral exploration business.

“Kaduna state healthy for business opportunity because we have deliberate policies and massive infrastructures to help business development”. Dr. Sani said.