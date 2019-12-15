Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Women in politics (WIP) including the Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development in Kaduna State, Hajiya Hafsat Baba have commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai for appointing six women out of his 14 commissioners but demanded for more in elective positions.

The six sensitive Ministries currently headed by women in Kaduna Stat are Human Services and Social Development, Housing and Urban development, Public Works and Infrastructure, Justice, Health and Agriculture and Forestry.

Hajiya Hafsat Baba, who stated this at the weekend during the reflection meeting on the implementation of Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) policy facilitated by Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women (LANW) supported by National Democratic Institute (NDI) said, efforts are ongoing to support more women to vie for elective positions even before 2023.

She said, “We thank LANW and NDI for the good work they are doing especially with regard to issue of gender inclusion in Kaduna State. Definitely we may not be there yet, but we are not where we were years back.