

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A group of youths, Kaura Youths Coalition, on Wednesday made a strong appeal to Kaduna State government and security agents to help rescue the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Kaura local government, Dr Bege Ayuba Katuka popularly known as Humble who was kidnapped in Kaduna on Sunday.

This is even as the Coalition demanded the unconditional release of the caretaker committee chairman of their council by his abductors.

Humble was reportedly kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen last Sunday on his way to his farm in Chikun Local Government Area of the State while the commercial motorcyclist conveying him was shot dead by the criminals.

President of the coalition, Comrade Derek Christopher in a statement in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a local government area of the State expressed shock over the continuous ‘detention’ of the number one citizen in the local council.

According to him, “we are still in shock over the unfortunate adoption of the Chief Security officer of Kaura Local Government Area.

“We are calling on the government and relevant security agencies to redouble efforts towards ensuring the safe return of our chairman”.