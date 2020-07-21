Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the alleged renewed attack and killing of about eight persons in Gora Gan Village in Zango-Kataf local government area of Kaduna State by marauding gunmen, facilities at the internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp in Zonkwa is being overstretched.

The attack occurred barely 24 hours after about 20 persons were reportedly killed in Kukum Daji village in neighbouring Kaura local government area of the State. No arrest has been made public in connection to any of the attacks.

Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the council, Pastor Isaac Ango Makama who confirmed the development to a media source on Tuesday reportedly said about 50 criminals invaded the village at about 7 pm Monday and by the time they were done, 8 bodies were found while some are missing.

According to a media source, the CAN leader in the local council said 8 corpses have so far been deposited at the General Hospital, Zonkwa while decried disquiet on the killings in the area by the public officeholders especially, the elected lawmakers from the area.

“I am calling on the people to recall these representatives who are not remorseful over the plight of their own people.

“The State lawmakers have not visited the IDPs camp as am talking to you right now, it shows how insensitive our people are toward the downtrodden”, he was quoted.

Meanwhile Secretary of Mercy IDP, camp in Zonkwa, Ezekiel James disclosed that the camp has registered 559 people who have fled from neighbouring villages, leading to need for medicals to manage the traumatized natives.