From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A non-governmental organization, Women Interfaith Council (WIC) has successfully graduated 56 women after one-week skills acquisition training in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government area of Kaduna State.

The benefitting women who were given starter packs at the end of the training were trained in cosmetology to produce perfume, petroleum jelly, shampoo, and disinfectant while others were trained in baking and confectionery to bake cake, meat and fish pie, and peanuts.

Speaking during the graduation in Kafanchan at the weekend, Executive Director of the Council, Reverend Sister Veronica Onyeanisi urged the participants drawn from both Muslim and Christian communities to put the training they have acquired to practice to improve their socio-economic wellbeing, social cohesion and use the start-up kits for the purposes they were provided.

She appealed to the spouses of participants to give them the needed support to excel and contribute to the development of their communities by stepping down the training to other women.

In a remark, the Executive Chairman of Jema’a Local Government Council, Comrade Yunana Barde, lauded the organization for what he described as a “noble gesture” towards promoting gender equality.

Barde charged the participants to inculcate the skills in their wards to reduce overdependence on white-collar jobs and pledged the Council’s support towards empowering women to become self-reliant.

In a goodwill message, the Chief of Zikpak, Dr Josiah Kantiok, who was represented by the Wazirin Zikpak, Mr Samuel Maigida, said women have critical roles to play in the society and tasked them to promote peaceful coexistence among people of diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds.

Catholic Bishop of Kafanchan Diocese, Most Rev Julius Kundi, who was represented by Rev. Father Aaron Tanko remarked that the training was about developing humanity first, above any other consideration.

Rabiatu Shehu and Juliana Yakubu, who spoke on behalf of the other participants, appreciated WIC for the training they received and promised to use what they had learned and startup kits judiciously.

