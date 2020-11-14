The campaign for health insurance for Nigerian dancers championed by dance queen, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh aka Kaffy, has received a boost from Avon HMO, a leading health management organization.

According to Kaffy, considering the fact that 98% of Nigerian dancers lack health insurance cover, the new health plans couldn’t have come at a better time. “This is the first of its kind milestone for the performing arts industry particularly dancers. The journey to a health insurance deal for my artistic community has been a long time coming. Unfortunately, we cannot bring back those whom we have lost, quite avoidably due to lack of access to basic health care. However, this is just the first part of the work,” she said.