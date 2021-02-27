From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commended the nation’s security and intelligence agencies, as well as the government of Niger State for their responses in securing the release of the abducted students of Government Science College, Kagara.

The president in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, welcoming the release of the abducted students said: “We are happy they have been released” while sympathizing with the staff and the students, their parents and friends on this ordeal.”

He, however, warned that the country will not continue to suffer these attacks that threaten the growth of education, the security and life of the future leaders at the same time putting the nation in a negative light.

The president reiterated his earlier advice to school owners, particularly the state and local governments, as well as religious organizations to scale up security around their schools in line with the standards laid down by the UN-backed Safe School Programme of the administration.

President Buhari again condemned the school abductions, with latest one at the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara State, and directed all security and intelligence agencies in the country to hunt down the culprits and bring them to justice.