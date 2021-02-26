From John Adams, Minna

As Niger State government intensifies effort to rescue the abducted 27 students of Government Science College, Kagara, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has flayed the attitude of the Federal Government, saying the state has been left to its faith.

Although he acknowledged the fact that the Federal Government has sent a delegation and deployed additional 300 mobile policemen to the state, he claimed the state has been left to shoulder all the associated financial responsibility.

“So, where is the support?” he queried, adding “at the moment we have not seen any federal support since this incident occurred. Yes, we had a delegation that came to commiserate with us, but we are left to ourselves.”

The governor spoke in Minna, yesterday, when former Abia Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, paid him a sympathy visit at Government House following the abduction of the Kagara school children and other security challenges in the state.

Bello, however, said with or without any support, the state government already made a commitment to the people to rescue the abducted school children unhurt.

“We will use whatever means and resources available to make sure the children return home safely. We don’t have the exact day these children will be released, but I am very sure very soon.”

Senator Kalu had told the governor that he was in Minna to commiserate with him and the people over the recent security challenges and the abduction of “innocent school children” by bandits.

Kalu called on the Federal Government, to as a matter of necessity, establish a joint security committee in the state and other troubled parts of the country.

“This will fast-track getting back these innocent boys and girls. We sympathise with you and we share in your grief at the moment. We know what you are going through and this is why I am calling on the Federal Government to try to set up a joint security committee in your state to be able to have the representatives of all the forces stationed in the state to complement the existing command in the state.”