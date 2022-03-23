From Noah Ebije, Kaduna
Death toll from killings in Kagoro, Kaura local government area of Kaduna State has risen to 34, just as several people were injured, and 200 houses and many shops burnt.
Terrorists, penultimate Sunday, attacked residents of Kagoro, killing them and burning their houses.
To this end, the State government imposed a 24-hour curfew on the local government and the neighbouring local government of Jama’a.
A statement by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, yesterday, said: “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that after search operations and detailed checks, 34 people have been confirmed dead following Sunday’s attack in Kaura local government area.
“Four locations were attacked by unidentified assailants: Tsonje, Agban, Katanga and Kadarko, all within Kagoro Chiefdom of Kaura LGA.
“Two military personnel were among the 34 killed, with local residents making up 32 casualties.
“Seven people were injured and are receiving treatment. One Mrs Abigail Joshua from Adan community, is currently missing.
“Furthermore, over 200 houses and 32 shops were burnt in the attack. Three vehicles and 17 motorcycles were vandalised.
“Condemning the attack in the strongest terms, Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i expressed his grief at the feedback, and sent condolences to the families of the locals killed.
“He prayed for the repose of their souls as he wished the injured quick recovery.
“The governor also condoled with the Military High Command, and the families of the military personnel who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty during this attack. The governor offered prayers for the repose of their souls.
“Going further, the governor appealed to citizens to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as efforts were sustained to stabilise the area.
“The Kaduna State Government enjoins all residents to carefully observe the 24-hour curfew in force in the area. The curfew was declared on the advice of security agencies to prevent the escalation of violence.
“Security reports revealed that criminals took advantage of the chaos to wreak havoc of their own.
“A bus was attacked by a mob in Agban, and the conductor was killed.
“Similarly, some places of worship were torched as tension rose in Kafanchan.
“The curfew is, therefore, essential to urgently stem the tide of violence.
“Government is working ceaselessly with security forces to restore normalcy to the area. Deep consultations with stakeholders are also ongoing.”
Isn’t it about time the Authorities in this country did put an end to the ongoing
incipient genocide in Southern Kaduna?
While the Presidency callously refers to the ongoing daily pogroms and ethnic
cleansings, couple with utter destructions of human efforts as a mere Farmers/
Herders Clashes,the Governor of Kaduna State blames some alien Fulanis for that.
According to Governor Ahmad El Rufai ,he did pay the responsible foreign Fulanis
and asked them to leave the country
Did those alien Fulanis really leave the country as claimed by Governor El Rufai?
But when the late Dr. Obadiah Mailafia pointed his finger at the very man,who is
really responsible for what has been going on in Southern Kaduna, both the men of DSS and the EFCC went after him.
The erudite Dr Obadaih Mailafia was hounded into hiding,where he purportedly
died of Con – vid infection.
There is certainly something ominous and very sinister going on there yonder in Kaduna State.
Come to think about it ,why is Mallam Ahmad El Rufai,whose home State is
Katsina is today the Governor of Kaduna State?
Why would Mallam Muhammadu Buhari,who hails from Katsina State choose
Kaduna State as a venue to stage his purported Boko Haram attack on his convoy
and indeed in a Christian neighbourhood of the City?
All the 87 bystanders and passersby,who died in that attack,were all non-muslims
and curiously not a single soul in that Mallam Buhari’s convoy was hurt.
Was it really a coincidency that Governor Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa and General
Owoye Azazi died in a chopper crash?
As a matter of fact, there was certainly no love lost between the former,Govenor
Patrick Yakowa and the Kaduna Political Estblishment and the latter,General Owoye
Azazi was then a pain on the neck of the Northern power- that -be.
The late General ,who was President Jonathan’s Security Adviser had then in his
possession a list of Northern Leaders,who were sponsoring the Boko Haram and he
was about publishing the list.
To really unravel what the heck that is going on there yonder in Kaduna,the erstwhile Capital of Northern Region,one has only to permutate,extapolate and then
computerize,oi la,you get it .
It is all about that grand plan of the Northern power- that -be to Fulanize and Islamize
the country.
Patriotic and well-meaning Nigerians must speak up and call for an immediate end to daily pogroms going on in Southern Kaduna.
Enough is enough ojare!
Nigeria We Hail Thee.Lol!!