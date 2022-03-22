From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Death toll from killings in Kagoro, Kaura local government area of Kaduna State has risen to 34, just as s everal persons were injured, and 200 houses, many shops burnt.

Terrorists penultimate Sunday attacked residents of Kagoro, killing them and burning their houses.

To this end, the State government imposed 24-hour curfew on the local government and the neighbouring local government of Jama’a.

A statement on Tuesday by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that after search operations and detailed checks, 34 people have been confirmed dead following Sunday’s attack in Kaura local government area.

“Four locations were attacked by unidentified assailants: Tsonje, Agban, Katanga and Kadarko, all within Kagoro Chiefdom of Kaura LGA.

“Two military personnel were among the 34 killed, with local residents making up 32 casualties.

“Seven people were injured and are receiving treatment. They are listed as:

“One Mrs Abigail Joshua from Adan community, is currently missing.

“Furthermore, over 200 houses and 32 shops were burnt in the attack. Three vehicles and 17 motorcycles were vandalized.

“Condemning the attack in the strongest terms, Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i expressed his grief at the feedback, and sent condolences to the families of the locals killed. He prayed for the repose of their souls as he wished the injured a quick recovery.

“The Governor also condoled the Military High Command, and the families of the military personnel who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty during this attack. The Governor offered prayers for the repose of their souls.

“Going further, the Governor appealed to citizens to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as efforts were sustained to stabilize the area.

“The Kaduna State Government enjoins all residents to carefully observe the 24-hour curfew in force in the area. The curfew was declared on the advice of security agencies to prevent the escalation of violence.

“Security reports revealed that criminals took advantage of the chaos to wreak havoc of their own. A bus was attacked by a mob in Agban, and the conductor was killed. Similarly, some places of worship were torched as tension rose in Kafanchan.

“The curfew is therefore essential to urgently stem the tide of violence.

“Government is working ceaselessly with security forces to restore normalcy to the area. Deep consultations with stakeholders are also ongoing”.