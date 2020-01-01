Apex socio-cultural group in Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State, KAGOTE, (Khana, Gokana Tai and Eleme), has promised it would end violence and disunity among leaders and communities of Ogoni in 2020.

The body disclosed this after its general election in Aleto in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivera State, which produced Innocent Barikor (president) and nine others as new executive of the body.

Barikor assured the people that his administration would ensure the aspirations and desires of the founding fathers of Ogoni are established.

He noted that the body in 2020 would commence consultation and engagement of stakeholders in the area, saying the interest of Ogoni founding fathers would be upheld.

He said: “Our people have been in a state of agitation for some time now and I want to assure you on behalf of the executive of KAGOTE that we would do everything possible to continue to pursue the interest and aspirations of the founding fathers of KAGOTE.

“KAGOTE would pursue the spirit that the founding fathers invested when they decided that they needed to found an organisation of this nature.

“As a people, we cannot continue to be divided over things that are supposed to bring us together, this is a new dawn and we are here to serve the people despite what the challenges are.”

He commended the people for choosing him as their leader and promised to engender peace and harmony in Ogoni and vowed to engender peace among Ogoni.

“I want to assure our people here and at home that KAGOTE would thread the path of promoting peace, co-existence and unity of the Ogoni people.

“We are going to consult with every strata of the society, the youths, elders and every other group in Ogoni. Consultation is the greatest tool we are going to use by talking to everybody and give them a sense of belonging,” he said.