The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja and Apostolic Administrator of Jos Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has confirmed the appointment of Bishop Mathew Audu, as the Archbishop of Jos.

Kaigama in a statement by Fr. Ray Ikpa, Chancellor of the Archdiocese, said Pope Francis approved the appointment of Bishop Audu on January 6.

Audu would take over mantle of leadership of the Archdiocese after his installation on March 31.

“Pope Francis on January 6 appointed Most Rev. Mathew Audu as Catholic Archbishop of Jos and Metropolitan Archbishop of the Jos Ecclesiastical Province

“The Archbishop-elect will succeed Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, who is now the Archbishop of Abuja,” the statement said.

Ordained Catholic priest in 1984, Audu until his appointment as Archbishop of Jos was Bishop of Lafia Diocese, a position he was appointed on December 5, 2000 and installed on March 31, 2001.