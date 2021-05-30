From Fred Ezeh, Abuja
Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, has asked some Nigerians who are dreaming or championing the cause of Christianization or islamization of Nigeria to bury such dream, and join the voyage of strengthening the peace and unity of Nigeria.
Archbishop Kaigama believed that such gave birth to hatred among Nigerians to the point that some engage in dehumanizing treatments and even prepared to kill, maim and destroy in the name of God, instead of being bound together as individuals for a peaceful and prosperous nation.
He insisted that realizing such dreams cannot be possible in today Nigeria as many Nigerians are more wiser, educated, enlightened and committed to cause of freedom of religion, association and national development.
Archbishop Kaigama, in his Sunday homily delivered at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Karshi, Abuja, strongly encouraged Nigerians to disappoint people within and outside the country, who are praying and working, openly or otherwise, for the dismemberment of Nigeria.
He said: “So many people believe that there is a separate God for the Christians, different one for Muslims, and different one for Buddhists, Hindus, etc. Such thoughts, inevitably, makes us to be less charitable towards one another and promotes unhealthy competition, superiority complex and aggression.”
Archbishop Kaigama was, however, unhappy that, rather than acknowledging common (Abrahamic faith) origin as the springboard for spiritual and social actions, some Nigerians engage in the futile struggle to Christianize or Islamize Nigeria.”
He, thus, encouraged Nigerians to learn how to overcome historical differences and prejudices, condescending ethnic and religious attitudes and divisive behaviour which constitute barrier to national growth.
He advised that a better Nigeria be built, recognizing that there’s one God and Father of all. He pointed to the fact that the similarities of the physical features of all human beings and the uniformity of the functions of the body parts buttress the fact that there is one God who created all human irrespective of race, religion, social status, etc.
He said: “If different gods made human beings, some human beings would have had features of elephants or hyenas. God the perfect artist allowed human beings to have accidental differences, which is why some are white, black, short, tall, fat or thin. This does not distract from our common humanity, despite our socio-cultural backgrounds, religious or political affiliations. So, our diversity should not contradict our humanity.”
Stop protecting Abuja Cathedral. You are not going to stay there forever. Do you think that if they bring Abuja Cathedral to the south east environment that you will not cry for marginalization and exclusion? What are you talking about? We should live with terrorists or what? Even Abraham and his kinsmen fought war against their traitors and terrorists in those days and they were victorious. It is unfortunate that Archbishop Kaigama is only interested in protecting the Abuja Cathedral where he presides as someone who is more closer to God than those calling for separation of light from darkness. The Lord who created heaven and earth even separated light from darkness and saw it was good, he said. Then, why should you pray for darkness and light to come back together again when God has separated them? They can call us even with microphones in a louder speaker to join their religion on Islam caliphates, but they should NOT force, point guns and bomb us at will because that is not how Abraham became the father of all nations. At no time the Christians have called for Christianization of other religions, force, kill or throw any bomb on anyone to join Christianity. So he should stop these indirect attacks on IPOB, Oduduwa and the Southern decision on open grazing and face the reality. I think Archbishop Kaigama should stop blaming those outside and insiders who are calling for separation of darkness from light and focus on the politics being played on innocent people’s blood should now stop henceforth. You are not the only one who is closer to Jesus Christ and even if you claim you are, Jesus do not have any physical house address in Abuja and does not kill, rape nor force anyone to follow him to sack people from their ancestral lands. So stop pretending indivisible when the bad mark and good mark have been divided and face the truth. Is he saying we should take it from the Fulani? Are you saying we should pray for these blood suckers and the unity of light and darkness while they throw bombs on us? What is he talking about? Can’t he see that we are all skeleton before these terrorists sympathizers? I will not accommodate this kind of people in my land. Let them go. We will be much better when they leave. He should also know that It is better to serve God in holiness and not by force. There’s nothing like one Nigeria and those constitutional amendments will not represent the WILL of the people until the new one is presented to give room for anybody to go to their different farms in peace. Stop bullying people to help you protect that Abuja cathedral because it will surely fall down and that reminds of the story of how Afonjo was murdered in pretense. With due respect, Archbishop Kaigama a 9 year old girl now want to have sex with 40 years old man and you say we should wait for this cows until 3 years girl start knocking on your doors. Please there is no more time to entertain this rubbish. This is not 1967 ok. You should stop playing dangerous games with Christians before it consumes you. Mock your God your Lord and face the earthquakes.