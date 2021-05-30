From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, has asked some Nigerians who are dreaming or championing the cause of Christianization or islamization of Nigeria to bury such dream, and join the voyage of strengthening the peace and unity of Nigeria.

Archbishop Kaigama believed that such gave birth to hatred among Nigerians to the point that some engage in dehumanizing treatments and even prepared to kill, maim and destroy in the name of God, instead of being bound together as individuals for a peaceful and prosperous nation.

He insisted that realizing such dreams cannot be possible in today Nigeria as many Nigerians are more wiser, educated, enlightened and committed to cause of freedom of religion, association and national development.

Archbishop Kaigama, in his Sunday homily delivered at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Karshi, Abuja, strongly encouraged Nigerians to disappoint people within and outside the country, who are praying and working, openly or otherwise, for the dismemberment of Nigeria.

He said: “So many people believe that there is a separate God for the Christians, different one for Muslims, and different one for Buddhists, Hindus, etc. Such thoughts, inevitably, makes us to be less charitable towards one another and promotes unhealthy competition, superiority complex and aggression.”

Archbishop Kaigama was, however, unhappy that, rather than acknowledging common (Abrahamic faith) origin as the springboard for spiritual and social actions, some Nigerians engage in the futile struggle to Christianize or Islamize Nigeria.”

He, thus, encouraged Nigerians to learn how to overcome historical differences and prejudices, condescending ethnic and religious attitudes and divisive behaviour which constitute barrier to national growth.

He advised that a better Nigeria be built, recognizing that there’s one God and Father of all. He pointed to the fact that the similarities of the physical features of all human beings and the uniformity of the functions of the body parts buttress the fact that there is one God who created all human irrespective of race, religion, social status, etc.