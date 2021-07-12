From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has again raised concerns about the rising insecurity in Nigeria, which, he said, is becoming the new normal in Nigeria.

Archbishop Kaigama observed that never will a day pass in Nigeria without the news of killings, kidnapping and other forms of corruption reported in different parts of Nigeria, with many unreported ones.

Speaking at the Christ the King Catholic Church in Kubwa, Abuja, he urged Nigerians to work together with faith, dedication, selflessness and zeal for social cohesion and genuine progress.

“In our society where the forces of darkness seem to dominate, the dangers of materialism and secularism seem to be pervasive. Incessant killings, corruption and kidnappings seem to be the new normal in Nigeria today. There’s the strong demand for more partnership, mutual support among all Nigerians, rather than exclusiveness.”

Archbishop Kaigama, however, accused some Pastors and other Ministers of God of not speaking truth to the power, but rather choose to hobnob with them to the detriment of the poor, downtrodden and the oppressed in the society.

“We have ministers of God today who betray their priestly and prophetic mandate in order to please political leaders. Biblical Amaziah represents all those who benefit from the fortunes of those in power and refused to speak for the good of the poor, the less privileged and the downtrodden.

“While many ‘men of God’ claim to be speaking the mind of God, there is a difference between those who are truly called and sent by God and those who are merely working for their stomach. Even more unfortunate is the fact that they have taken over the kings’ courts and block everyone from coming near those in public office.

“They are also quick to dismiss or manipulate every advice, observation or criticism that the Amos of our time offer to the Excellencies, Distinguished and Honourable leaders.”

He, thus, warned against nepotic mentality which, he said was fast creeping into the church setting.

“Very often, we hear, ‘Go back to your state, to your tribe; here is not your land’. After having been born in a place, schooled and worked for an entire life, one is still considered a stranger and does not qualify to obtain an indigene certificate.

