From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most. Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has suggested ways that Nigeria can reclaim its lost glory and reposition itself on the path of growth and development.

He said Nigerians should develop the culture of listening to one another, particularly people in political, community, religious and other leadership positions, as well as the led.

He also urged Christians to pray fervently to overcome trials and enhance better economy and country.

The Archbishop gave the advice on Sunday during the dedication of the new building of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Gwarinpa, Abuja.

While expressing satisfaction with the project, the cleric said: “we are filled with great joy, as we are gathered here to witness the solemn dedication of this magnificent place of worship, God’s own house, a dwelling of the Most High.”

He commended those who had contributed in different measures to the erection and completion of the project of faith, which he described as the fruit of several years of prayer, patience, hard work, cooperation, enormous sacrifices and generosity.

“The dedication of this physical building is an invitation to also build beautiful spiritual and social relationships with God and with one another.

“We must make every effort to also obtain the grace to make our hearts a more befitting home for God.

“This dedication is an invitation to hope, especially for the many new pastoral areas in different parts of our archdiocese.

“Some of them gather to pray in temporary places for worship, with no permanent church land, no church edifice or rectories, but struggling to keep their catholic communities alive, in spite of their prevailing challenges.

“St. Paul encourages us all to be firm, steadfast, always fully devoted to the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord, your labour is not in vain (I Cor. 15:58),” he said.

In his speech, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, appealed to Christians to pray in unity for progress, stability and peace to reign in Nigeria.

”Christians should wake up to their responsibilities.

“Prayer is the master key. We have to continue praying. Even in the Bible, there were so many troubles against Christians, but when they prayed, they overcame the troubles. We shall overcome our own difficulties, in Jesus name.

”Government should wake up to its responsibilities. People are not living as expected, and where this is happening, we all know what it may lead to,” he said.

He also called on government to address the issue of hunger, scarcity and insecurity in the nation so that Nigeria would be a better place to live in.