From Fred Ezeh and Vikky Uba, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has raised concerns over rising insecurity in Nigeria, charging the government to urgently rise and checkmate the situation to avert anarchy.

Archbishop Kaigama who spoke at a press conference to mark the 2021 World Communications in Abuja, on Friday, described insecurity as the greatest challenge facing Nigeria at the moment, expressing fear of possible anarchy if urgent actions are not taken to control it.

He said: “Boko Haram has menacingly ravaged the land, the herdsmen/farmer menace has festered and spreaded increasingly. It has metamorphosed into banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, and brutal killings. As many Nigerians cry out, the Presidency and the Congress in the United States have also signaled to us to put our house in order.

“The proliferation of many forms of ‘self-help’ security organizations is evidence of security deficiency. It’s a wake up call to the government to open up discussion, debate and dialogue about the issues at hand, not minding political party differences, religious or ethnic lines.”

Archbishop Kaigama, however, registered his concerns over recent report that indicated that Nigeria is third country most impacted by terrorism in the world. “We called on the Government to do the needful in ensuring that terrorists are checkmated, criminals rounded up, bandits dismantled, and kidnappers put out of business.”

He passed the message of the Holy Father, Pope Francis, in which he challenged journalists and other media professionals to use their communication skills to build bridges that would create unity.

He also challenged the journalists to respond to the revolution taking place in communications media and in information technologies sector with fresh energy and imagination even as they seek to share with others the beauty of God.

He advised the youths to be involved in matters that affect the country, stating that the youth have played significant roles in the development of the nation.

“Our energetic, dynamic and innovative youths, must be able to shape the future they will inherit, and that future begins today. With a rapidly expanding youth population, the future of Nigeria belongs to the youth. Our leaders must ensure that young people are given a level playing ground in both economic and political matters,” he said.