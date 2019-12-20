Paulinus Aidoghie, Abuja

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has called on political, religious, traditional and civil leaders to use their positions to break the barrier between the rich and the poor.

Archbishop Kaigama, who is the past President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) also suggested the establishment of a special for the poor by the federal and state governments.The cleric expressed the optimism that through the ministry, the governemnt would have provided a sincere social security system for the poor.

He also called on leaders to use their position in rendering selfless service to the people, especially those at the grassroots.

Kaigama’s position was contaiened in his Christmas Message made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Chancellor, Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Rev. Fr. Sebastian Musa.

He tasked political, traditional, and religious leaders to narrow the divide between the rich and poor, and break the wall of prejudices, superiority complex, polarization, political insensitivity and reckless financial spendings of public resources.

“How I wish that our gorgeous celebration of Christmas can be translated into a Christ-like love by our imitating the mission of Jesus Christ who made the blind see, the lame walk, the lepers cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead rise again, the poor evangelized (cf. Mt. 11:5).