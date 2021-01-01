Corrupt Nigerian leaders and government officials have been admonished to take advantage of the new year by repenting from their evil practices.

Bishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, said this in his New Year Message tagged “Relying on divine providence’’ in Abuja, yesterday.

He said those who misused government funds through corruption should repent like Zacchaeus, the tax collector, so that poverty would be conquered in the country.

“Those who rob others of their valuables should stop. Those who exploit helpless victims in our police stations, courts, institutions, highways and offices must stop.

“No matter the unemployment and poverty rate, compatriots should stop kidnapping fellow human beings for money, not to talk of taking their lives, because every human life is sacred.

“In this New Year, please, see a brother or sister in every Nigerian you meet. Promise not to hurt or look down on another human being,’’ he said.

Kaigama said there must be an attitudinal change for progress and development to happen in Nigeria.

“Let both the ordinary poor Nigerians and the privileged and influential Nigerians behave and do things positively and differently with the fear of God.

“As Christians, we see the new year as a symbolic anticipation of that eternal day when all things will be made new. Only if we keep Christ at the very centre of our existence can we ever hope to know the joy and happiness that nothing and no one can take from us.

“ Undoubtedly, the new year will bring its share of surprises. Maybe one of the surprises of 2021 will be that this new year exceeds expectations. As we begin the new year, I am optimistic that it will be a better year and the storms of 2020 will be over.’’