From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has proffered solution to the pending destruction that could befall Nigeria as a result of misgovernanace and rising insecurity.

He suggested that strict adherence to laws as enshrined in the Holy Books of two main religions in Nigeria, Islam and Christianity, as well as established constitution would go a long way in saving Nigeria from pending socioeconomic and political catastrophe.

Archbishop Kaigama, in his Sunday Homily delivered at Our Lady, Queen of Nigeria Church, Abuja, insisted that without laws, the society becomes chaotic and anarchy rules. “We often obey human laws such as traffic laws, security laws (curfew), but sometimes we feel that divine laws tamper with our personal freedom.

“Many people see as foolishness, the laws of God and influenced by moral relativism. They believe there’s no universal or absolute set of moral principles, and freedom is to do as one pleases. They want God to live up to their standards; rather than obey God’s laws to foster human solidarity, sustainable peace, harmony and progress.”

He said that if people are observing sincerely the laws of two main religions in Nigeria, Islam and Christianity, about not stealing, corruption will be long gone and poverty will not be a problem because human and natural resources will be appropriately utilized.

He added: “If we pay attention to the injunction not to kill, then bandits, kidnappers and religious extremists would not be violating people’s human dignity while calling on the name of God. We would not have had the Chibok, Kagara and the Jangede abduction of innocent school children.

“The unnecessary tension between Muslims and Christians; Ibos, Tiv, Yoruba, tribes of Southern Kaduna and Fulani who practise the “Abrahamic religions” will not arise.

“When public officials take oaths of office, with their hand on the Bible or the Koran, they promise to serve selflessly, but many soon commit very unpatriotic acts and corruptly rob the poor, polarize and factionalize people based on religious, ethnic or economic interests.”

He maintained that what will save Nigeria from the fate of Sodom and Gomorrah is the non hypocritical obedience to God’s commandments, and not the going about in long robes, erecting conspicuous places of worship at strategic places, or shouting the loudest about God and religion.

He insisted that there must be a “spiritual sanitation” of the hearts of all Nigerians so that justice and peace can flow from the hearts.