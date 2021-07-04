From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has attributed the increasing desire of Nigerians, particularly the youths, to leave the shores of Nigeria for some developed economies/countries to lost of hope and faith in Nigeria for a better life.

Archbishop Kaigama was, however, saddened that, with each passing day, hope of having a better Nigeria that will give hope to current and future generations seem to be dwindling and people losing hope and faith in Nigeria.

Archbishop Kaigama who delivered his Sunday Homily at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Parish, Dabi, Abuja, challenged government and others involved in running the affairs of the country to change their governance approach and work for a country that will provide equal opportunity to its people irrespective of religion, ethnic, cultural, political and other affiliations.

He said: “Jesus faced hostility at home and so refused to work miracles there. Our youths, likewise feel unappreciated at home, and so, their faith in the country is shaken, and they prefer to flee to other prosperous countries in search of greener pastures.

“Countries abroad become the beneficiaries of some of our best fleeing intellectuals, experts and skilled personnel. Little wonder, the United States, United Kingdom, Canadian and other Embassies in Nigeria are often crowded by young people seeking visas to check out.”

Archbishop Kaigama, thus pleaded with those who have no other choice than to leave Nigeria to return after finding knowledge, treasure and socioeconomic balance, urging them not forget their roots, culture and language or allow the frustrations experienced at home to make them hate Nigeria.

He prayed for those leaving Nigeria for greener pastures abroad, asking that God grant them success, “and when you succeed, look back on your beloved country with magnanimity, and seek to promote its interests.”

He insisted that government must on its part pay particular attention to the genuine agitations and clamour of Nigerians for social justice, inclusive governance, improved security, adequate social services, increased youth empowerment and seek ways of meeting the legitimate needs of the masses.

“Nigeria must celebrate its own, failure of which forces our young people to escape elsewhere due to what an ancient philosopher Protagoras, would describe as “might is right,” namely, where the rich, influential and powerful are always right, and even those who fleece our common patrimony are bestowed with prestigious traditional, religious, academic or national honours,” he said.