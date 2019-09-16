Kaizer Chiefs’ unbeaten start to the 2019/20 PSL season came to a screeching halt, as Amakhosi lost 1-0 at home to Polokwane City on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was adjudged to have upended an opponent inside the box; despite replays showing the Nigerian got a touch on the ball first.

The Center Referee pointed to the spot and on this occasion, the former Warri Wolves shot stopper couldn’t keep out the kick, as Polokwane’s Jabulani Maluleke converted.

It would prove the decider, but many Kaizer Chiefs fans weren’t letting the Nigerian off the hook.

Akpeyi returned between the sticks for Ernst Middendorp’s men, with Bruce Bvuma injured and Itumeleng Khune back from a long-term injury

His presence on the bench irked Chiefs fans, who would prefer to see the South African back between the sticks.

The defeat did not change the standing at the top of the log, as Chiefs maintained top spot, but tied on 10 points with Rise and Shine.