Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi has signed a new two-year deal with Kaizer Chiefs.

The Nigerian international has been with Amakhosi for a year now, and he’s currently the club’s number one keeper ahead of Itumeleng Khune.

On Wednesday, a source within the Chiefs camp told Goal that Akpeyi would be handed a two-year deal, with an option to renew for another year.

Akpeyi’s current deal with the club was set to come to an end of June 30 and he was told not to worry about his immediate future by the club.

Soon after Goal broke the news, Chiefs took to their social media platforms to announce the deal.

Ernst Middendorp brought in the 33-year-old shot-stopper in January 2019 as Chiefs were struggling in the goalkeeping department without Khune.

Akpeyi had a shaky start to his career at Naturena, and his first six months at the club were met with huge criticism as some fans wanted the club to release him.

However, he proved his doubters wrong this term and helped Chiefs top the standings with his fantastic displays in between the sticks.