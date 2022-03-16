South Africa Premier League side, Kaizer Chiefs are set to offload Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, at the end of the current season, www.bestchoicesports.com.ng can report.

Akpeyi is among 10 players the club has penciled down for release at the end of the 2021/2022 Premier Soccer League in Orange county.

Akpeyi joined the club in 2019 from rivals Chippa United and has commanded a dominant role.

However, in a move to restructure the team and bring in new younger players, Kaizer Chiefs Football Club is reported to have shortlisted a 10-man list of players set for release at the end of the season as it looks forward to recruit a youthful squad next season. Lazarous Kambole, Daniel Cardoso, Bernard Parker, Lebohang Manyama, Leanardo Castro, Siphosakhe Ntiyantiya, Ramahlwe, Agay Akumu and Daniel Akpeyi have all been marked to be released.

Akpeyi is the only goalkeeper in the mix.