From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Following attack suspected terrorists, penultimate Sunday, on communities of Ungwan Gamu, Dogon Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Maikori villages, near Maro in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the death toll, yesterday, rose to 32.

Earlier reports on Sunday said 25 people were killed by terrorists who stormed the communities in broad daylight.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

However, a statement, yesterday, by the National President of Adara Development Association (ADA), Mr. Awemi Dio Maisamari, said: “The death toll this morning (Wednesday) is 32 as villagers comb surrounding bushes for more corpses. Seven corpses were found this morning in varying degrees of decomposition.

“The attack started around 12noon and lasted until around 6pm unchallenged by the state. It was carried out by terrorists mounted on 150 motorcycles carrying three AK47 wielding persons each.

“When the armed killers were carrying out the killings around 3pm, the villagers mobilised to repel the attackers at Maikori village. The valiant natives, who came out in large numbers from neighbouring villages, were already driving back the invaders and taking control of the situation when a helicopter appeared.

“To the horror of the natives, the white painted helicopter, faced the brave natives, instead, and started gunning the youths from the air, clearly leaving out the killers who can be distinctly identified by the mode of dressings and from their positions. There was no way that poorly armed farmers using crude weapons could face the combined fire strength of better armed terrorists and a gun mounted helicopter.

“With no other options, the Adara youths had to scamper for safety. This enabled the attackers to burn down the whole village. The covering fire of the helicopter also enabled the attackers to escape unhurt. As a result of the attack, 25 people, mostly men, were killed (16 men, five women, and four children).

“We’re not yet sure how many of the casualties were caused by the gun shots from the helicopter. But some injured people are taking treatments in various hospitals. Some houses were burnt at Ungwan Sarki, but Maikori village was completely destroyed. The ECWA church in Dogo Noma was razed down.

“Some houses in Unguwan Sarki and Unguwan Gamu were also burnt. The burial of victims was disrupted on Monday, 6/6/2022, as the terrorists were sighted in nearby bushes.

“Furthermore, many people are still missing and some of them are believed to have been abducted by the assailants. So far, no contacts have been made.

“The attack has caused serious panic leading to the displacement of thousands of people in the area. Most of the displaced persons, especially women and children, are still relocating to places like Katul Crossing, Kachia, Idon and Maraban Kajuru.

“The attack has compounded the already very bad humanitarian situation in Kajuru LGA, because Kutura Station and other neighbouring villages were similarly destroyed and displaced on April 8, 2022.

“The Adara Development Association (ADA) wants the Nigeria Air Force to thoroughly investigate this incident and determine if the helicopter and the crew belong to the Nigeria Air Force. There have been too many reports of helicopters dropping weapons and provisions to bandits in their locations both in and out of Adara Chiefdom. The Nigeria Air Force should speak on this incident to clear the air.

“We are calling on the government and other people of conscience to come to the aid of our displaced and dehumanised people. The ADA also wishes to express its outrage with the Kaduna State Governor for abandoning the people to the mercy of terrorists.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .