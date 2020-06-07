Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A 93-year-old blind woman, Azumi Boka, said she lost 11 of her children in one fell swoop following the attack by suspected herdsmen on Gonan Rogo community, in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna, penultimate Wednesday.

Azumi said with the killing of her children, who were her breadwinners, she would no longer find life worth living.

Azumi was among the survivors of the attack who narrated their ordeal to Sunday Sun at one of the IDPs camp in Kara-tudu, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The 93-year -old woman, who could not hide her anguish while narrating her story, said, “I don’t even know how I survived the carnage. The only thing I could remember was the sound of gunshots.

“Life is meaningless, life is cruel. I have lost hope,” Azumi said, adding that those responsible for the killing of her children would never know peace.

“I asked my children what was happening when I heard the gunshots, I was told Fulani people invaded our community, killing our people.

“I am one of the oldest members of the community. I have never experienced such calamity. I never knew someday, I will wake up being chased away from my ancestral land by Fulani herdsmen whom we have lived with for decades,” Azumi said.

According to her, the situation overwhelmed the community, adding that only God and the government can curtail the barbaric act.

She said life and the government have failed her because her 11 children whom she had thought would bury her have been wiped out in her lifetime.

“Why am I even alive? The nonagenarian asked rather rhetorically, saying her children’s dreams were shattered within a twinkle of an eye.

“Why are this Fulani herdsmen maiming and killing innocent children, old, blind and young? What have we done to deserve these kind of acts,” Azumi queried.