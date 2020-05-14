Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday expressed concern over the frequent attacks on communities in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State saying, the crisis is killing locals more than COVID-19.

Chairman of CAN in Kaduna, Rev Joseph John Hayab in a statement noted that, despite the continuing attacks on helpless Kajuru communities, those that were responsible for security of lives and property playing lips service to the security challenge in the area and other parts of the State.

In addition to several bloody attacks on agrarian communities in Kajuru, about 17 people mostly aged and children were in a few days back killed in their homes in village called Gonan-Rogo, Kufana district of the local government by yet to be identified gunmen.

To Hayab, the honesty and commitment towards seeking lasting solutions to wanton destructions of lives and property were lacking, resorting to the usual propaganda.

According to him, “no responsible government anywhere will act as if nothing was happening when a section of her citizens are being killed without provocation.”

Is it that, the federal government has not been told the truth about the happenings in Kajuru or that she has chosen to ignore the defenceless people of Kajuru to suffer alone? He asked.

He continued, “the big challenge is that those who should see these killings as a war against her citizens are busy displaying a sectional preference to a section of its citizens. What they do is rhetoric but no concrete and genuine action.

“Given the need to secure the life of every citizen, CAN Kaduna State calls on the government responsible for the protection of the citizenry to truly take on its constitutional role of protecting innocent citizens or else in the long run society ends up in chaos and the people everywhere may take up arms as their God’s given right to secure themselves.

“Leadership is a serious business of safeguarding lives and properties, hence, leadership is not about oratory but the taking of firm steps and actions towards stopping evil from destroying the land.

“At this moment of grief in attacked Kajuru communities and humanity in general, CAN commiserates with the people of Kajuru and appeals to all peace lovers in Kajuru, irrespective of ethnic or religious identities, to work together to promote peace and security of their community.

“CAN is saddened that this is happening at a time of lockdown, meaning security personnel are not doing enough to enforce lockdown.

“The Kajuru crisis has claimed more lives than Coronavirus, but much attention is given to COVID-19 while less to the Kajuru Killings.

“No one want to loose loved ones whether through crisis as in Kajuru or through Coronavirus, anyway someone dies the bottom line is that he or she is gone.

“The government should not be seen paying less attention on Kajuru Killings but must act quickly to stop this crisis and we must not forget that an injury to one is an injury to all”, he added.