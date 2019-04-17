Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Human Rights Commission has warned that hunger and insecurity loom in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State; over inability of those displaced by recent unrests to return to their ancestral homes and continue with their farming activities.

Coordinator of the Commission in Kaduna, Gwar E. Terngu, who visited one of the camps, for on-the-spot assessment said the country especially Nort West states, may suffer food security and hunger if government fail to relocate them back home in good time.

“All the efforts are those of individuals. There has not been serious intervention from government; according to them. The place is over crowded for 2,511 people. What they actually need is rebuilding if their ruins. They are willing to go back to their homes. We may have issues around food security. More people will become poorer.

“More people may end up adding to security challenge in the country. The earlier they go back to their place the better for them.

“We don’t just want to act based on what we see in the newspapers. We came here to see things for ourselves. We will put our report together and send to the headquarters for possible intervention,” said Terngu.

Chairman, Committee on Adara Town Hall Camp, Musa Magaji, said the displaced people are willing to go back to their homes, if their houses are rebuilt and security of their lives and properties guaranteed by the state and federal governments.