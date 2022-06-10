From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State government has debunked reports by some sections of the media that the attack on some communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of the State was an aerial attack by terrorists.

Earlier report said large number of terrorists on motorcycles had attacked some communities in Kajuru, killing 25 residents penultimate Sunday, while the death toll rose to 32 as at Wednesday.

The natives had alleged that terrorists used helicopter to kill innocent people from aerial attack.

However, in a statement reacting to media report, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said it was Nigeria Air Force (NAF) helicopter that was deployed to the troubled areas and engaged the terrorists.

Aruwan said a NAF helicopter, under Operation Whirl Punch, had earlier scanned the first two locations and sighted burnt houses and property on fire.

He challenged those peddling reports of a helicopter aiding bandits in the killing of innocent citizens to present their accounts to the State government backed by facts.

