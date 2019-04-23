Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following the killing of a British aid worker in Kaduna state over the weekend, the Federal Government has assured foreign nationals of safety in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by its Acting Spokesperson, Friday Akpan, condemned in strong terms, the painful and sad killing of Miss Faye Mooney, who until her untimely death, was a staff of a non-governmental aid agency, Mercy Corps.

Recall that Mooney was among the two persons killed and three kidnapped on April 19, at a recreational resort in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs further commiserated with the family of the deceased and the High Commission of the United Kingdom in Abuja for the unfortunate incident.

It called on relevant Nigerian security agencies to investigate and bring the perpetrators to book.

“The Ministry also wishes to assure foreign nationals working in Nigeria that the Federal Government is committed to guarantee their safety by ensuring the security of lives and property,” the statement read.