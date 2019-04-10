Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday, urged people in Kajuru communities affected by the communal crisis to reject an eye-for-an-eye vengeance in resolving their differences.

Police days ago, confirmed 21 persons killed and several houses burnt by suspected herdsmen.

Speaking at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maraban Kajuru, Kajuru local government area, the governor said that an attitude of attacks and reprisals usually end up producing pain and suffering.

He said that he had directed relevant agencies to reassess the condition of the (IDPs) who were from different communities to enable them to return to their homes soon.

The governor said that he was saddened by the situation.

“What we saw is unfortunate, but we must speak out and tell our people the right thing to be done. An eye-for-eye is not a solution to the vicious cycles of killings and will complicate and undermine collective efforts.

“Our admonition is simple. If Fulani or Adara communities have complaints of killings or attacks, they should report and allow security agencies and government to take up the administration of justice. If these communities resort to taking the laws into their own hands, it will not work. That is not the solution.”

The governor said that all communities must resist the temptation to take the law into their own hands. “Security personnel and assets cannot be in every inch of our state. Communities must stop this abnormality of taking the laws into their own hands. It has never worked and will never work.”

El-Rufai said that it is not helpful to create false narratives and politicise security challenges that can be solved with goodwill and law-abiding conduct by all parties.

“As a government, we will continue to collaborate with security agencies, traditional and religious institutions in peacebuilding, but we will be frank to our communities. They have lived peacefully before this mistrust and they can rekindle the glorious past by simply not taking the laws into their own hands and doing away with jungle justice.

“On our own part, we will do our very best in protecting lives and property. We will also not shy away from applying the law on anyone found complicit in the violent communal conflicts, irrespective of their status, religion, ethnicity or political persuasions. Let us cherish all lives. No life is more precious than another life.”

After receiving briefings from officials of Kajuru local government council and the volunteers managing the IDPs, the governor directed that urgent reassessment of the condition of the displaced citizens be undertaken so that their return to their homes could be fast-tracked.