Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following the killing of a British aid worker in Kaduna State, at the weekend, the Federal Government has assured foreign nationals of safety in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by its acting spokesperson, Friday Akpan, condemned in strong terms, the painful and sad killing of Miss Faye Mooney, who, until her death, was a staff of a non-governmental aid agency, Mercy Corps.

Mooney was among two people killed and three kidnapped on April 19, at a recreational resort in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The ministry further commiserated with the family of the deceased and the High Commission of the United Kingdom in Abuja for the unfortunate incident and called on relevant Nigerian security agencies to investigate and bring the perpetrators to book.

“The ministry also wishes to assure foreign nationals working in Nigeria that the federal government is committed to guarantee their safety by ensuring the security of lives and property,” Akpan said.