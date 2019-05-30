Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group, Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), Nigerian office, has organised special prayers for the release of the Adara 9 elders in detention over the crisis that rocked Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State early this year.

The elders have been in detention for over three months ago for alleged culpable homicide.

The prayers which held at the ECWA Gospel Church in Barnawa area of Kaduna metropolis was led by Reverend Ezekiel Bulus and the secretary of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Sunday Ibrahim.

In their separate prayer points which centred on the release of the Adara elders, support for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Kajuru and Adara land as a whole; they prayed for the safe return of the elders and succour for those affected by the crisis.

However, speaking on behalf of the families of the elders, Alheri Bawa Magaji, daughter of one of the detained elders thanked the organisers of the event, adding that God will perform his miracle by releasing the bread winners soon.

READ ALSO: Pro-Biafra coalition urges boycott of Fulani cow meat

She noted that the detention had strengthened the families, knowing full well that their parents were in detention, “for a sin they did not commit.”

Speaking earlier Matthew Braimoh, Director of Advocacy for CSW, organisers of the programme, said after looking at the issues behind the detention, “we have decided to take it upon ourselves to work and campaign for their release.

“We are a worldwide organisation and in we are in charge of the Nigerian office.

“We use the tool of advocacy and see how those concerned who many at times cannot speak for themselves, can be assisted to get justice.

“The gathering is for us to pray together and see that God will intervene and see to the release of the Adara Leaders who are in detention.”