Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely two weeks after the bloody communal clashes between Fulani and Adara communities in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State, the two warring tribes appeared to have identified their common enemies, saying their killers are enemies and criminals from outside the area.

The state governor, Nasir el-rufai, on Wednesday held a meeting with Fulani, Adara leaders as well as state security chiefs to find a solution to the incessant Killings in Kajuru communities.

However, speaking with journalists shortly after the meeting, representative of Fulani community, Alhaji Ahmadu Suleiman, explained that people who are causing the problem in Kajuru communities were not from the area, saying, “the indigenous Fulani are peace-loving people; those attackers are criminals and can be from any tribe.”

On his part, Samuel Ubankato Tanko, member representing Kajuru in Kaduna State House of Assembly, said some people were benefiting from the continued attacks in Kajuru. “We want both Fulani and Adara, to come together and tackle criminals that are invading our communities. What we want to achieve now is the peaceful coexistence among Adara and Fulani people. It is unfortunate, some people are benefiting from this crisis and they don’t want it to stop.”

However, briefing journalists at the end of the security meeting held in Government House, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kaduna state command, Umaru Muri, said some suspects had been arrested over the recent attacks in Kajuru, warning Adara, Fulani and other nationalities in the area to stop reprisal attacks.

The police boss further warned both Adara and Fulani to desist from taking the laws into their hands, advising Kajuru residents to always report any case to security agencies for prompt action.

The CP said: “We discussed at length last time we met here and today we decided to invite Adara and Fulani leaders to this security meeting; with time we will meet with Adara, Fulani , Hausa leaders and other stakeholders to work for peace in the area.

“Reprisal attacks cannot solve the problem and all concerned should desist from it. Both Adara and Fulani have been warned not to take the laws into their hands.

“We made some arrests; I can’t tell the exact number, but we made arrests over the recent incident in Kajuru community. In no distant time, we will have peace in Kajuru.”

Also,speaking, member, House of Representatives, representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal constituency, Hon. Yakubu Barde, said the people of Kajuru should build confidence among themselves for peaceful coexistence, adding that “leaders of the area will continue to preach peace to residents. We won’t relent until peace is achieved. Peaceful coexistence and building of confidence among the people is our top priority.”