From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Following last week terrorists attacks and killings in four communities of Maikori, Dogo Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Sabo Gida in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State, the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) at the weekend moved a Trailer-load of assorted relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons ( IDPs) in the communities.

Briefing Journalists shortly before moving the relief materials to the affected communities, SOKAPU President, Jonathan Asake expressed worry over continuous killings of the people by terrorists in Southern Kaduna.

Asake described the frequent attack and killings as genocide targeted at wiping out the entire Southern Kaduna region of the State.

He however, expressed gratitude to the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike for assisting IDPs in the entire State, adding that it was from part of the money governor Wike donated that relief materials were being bought and taken to IDPs in Kajuru and others in Southern Kaduna region.

Governor Wike had during presidential primary election campaign donated N200 million to IDPs in the State through the People’s Democratic Party office in the State. The money had since been shared between North and Southern parts of the State.

According to Asake, “We are worried over the continuous attack on our communities by Fulani herdsmen terrorists, destruction of our farm land and massacre of our people, mostly women and children, destroyed our food stuff, burnt down our homes, pushed our people out of their own land into Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

“On Sunday, the 6th of June, 2022, an attack took place in four communities of Maikori, Dogo Noma, Ungwan Sarki, and Sabo Gida, all in Kajuru local government area, in Southern Kaduna.

“At the end of this attack no fewer than 32 persons were killed, and the entire communities were razed down including two ECWA Churches and the people have been phased out, they are scattered in different places of IDPs within the local government area.

“When this attack was going on, I received different calls and information about the nature of the attack. Up till now we still have so many people uncounted for within the communities.

“And some of these displaced people have reached us here in SOKAPU for humanitarian intervention, they came with their leaders and Representatives. The Pastor of the burnt ECWA Church in Maikori and a youth leader came to us for intervention.

“It may interest you to know that these communities, especially Dogo Noma was attacked in 2019 where 71 people were massacred. And other communities around had also suffered similar fate, serious attack. But they have not in anyway received any help from the government, whether food stuff or medication.

“So there is a very huge humanitarian situation in this communities. They people have come to us for help”.

A Pastor Dennis Sani of ECWA Church said the church was completely razed by the terrorists.

Pastor Sani said, “As at the time of the attack 32 people were killed. But as I speak many of our people are still missing. We are begging SOKAPU to come to our aid, because government has not helped us since this thing happened. No security operatives in the communities.

“We are however grateful to SOKAPU for coming to our help with these relief materials including food stuff and other materials.

Also, the youths leader in the troubled communities, Chris Jonah said, “We appreciate SOKAPU for the relief materials. Only God can reward them.

“We also want government to provide social amenities in our communities. Government should do something to stop this banditry attack. Government should begin to consider establishing security outpost like Mobile Police barracks in our communities to assist in curtailing insecurity that appears unending”.

