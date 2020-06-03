Sola Ojo, Kaduna

In what appears to be unending unrest in troubled Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State, yet to be apprehended gunmen in the wee hours of Wednesday allegedly attacked Avong Doka village living nine persons dead.

The attackers, according to available data launched offensive onslaught on the residents of the agrarian community at about 5 am Wednesday morning when many were still sleeping.

Kajuru, a local government located in Southern part of Kaduna, has survived series of social unrests that have sent a number of all categories of its inhabitants to their early grave with governments’ efforts not yielding the expected results.

This was coming at a time the Kaduna State Police Command and the natives of the local government were at loggerhead over the earlier alleged killing of 30 people in some villages in the council area – while the Police described the allegation as ‘fake news’, the locals carpeted the Police, made public the statistics arose from the alleged killing by the attackers.