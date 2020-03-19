Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As a measure to ensure lasting peace in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, stakeholders has begun serious dialogue with security agencies in the state.

Kajuru, a farming local government in southern part of Kaduna State, had in the past few years, experienced series of bloody clashes and attacks which led to lost of lives and wanton destruction of animals and properties, hence, the need for the dialogue.

Speaking on the development in Kaduna yesterday, Country Director of Global Peace Foundation of Nigeria (GPFN) and Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna, Rev. John Hayab, said, the dialogue with the theme: “Enhancing Social Cohesion to Foster Peace and Security in Kajuru Local Government”, supported by US Department of State, harped on the need for peaceful coexistence among community members.

He said,: “we need to embrace peace in the interest of humanity, as “Members of one family Under God”. As human, our Holy scriptures tells us that we all come from Adam and Eve and should realise that we are from one creator and have a common humanity”.

He further said, the meeting was to open channels where security agencies can be reached to rub mind with the civil society to curb security challenges, “in peace building, every person is important as such all the stakeholders in the area are included in the meeting”.