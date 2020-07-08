Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Global Peace Foundation (Nigeria) on Wednesday attributed lingering killings and destruction of livestock and properties in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State to reprisal attacks.

The Foundation also noted that, reprisal attacks had affected innocent souls that know nothing about what was happening.

Country Director, Global Peace Foundation Nigeria (GPFN), Rev. John Joseph Hayab, who said this while addressing Ardos and Adara community leaders affected by the recent killings and destruction of properties in the area noted that, dialogue was key in resolving crisis.

He said, “until we begin to evolve dialogue as the only alternative to our differences, we will continue to cause major setbacks among ourselves at the slightest provocation. We should learn to respect and value one another as people created by God by feeling for one another.

“We are all one family created by God, and so the need to love and live in peace with one another through dialogue is the only weapon we should use to forge ahead in order to put to shame those out to cause confusion in our communities”, he urged.

According to him, man must live differently from the way animals live by caring for one another for the purpose of their creation to be fully achieved.

The purpose of gathering community leaders he said, was to cement their relationship and ensure they fully sensitized their subjects with the message of love for a permanent solution to colossal loss of lives and property as a result of the attacks that happened in the area.

Also contributing, the Northern Coordinator of the NGO, Sheikh Haliru Maraya, lamented that of all God’s creation, it is only man that easily kill his fellow man at any slightest provocation.

He enjoined the people of Adara land to shelve their swords and take the path of peaceful coexistence that give a better sense of living according to the original purpose of God in the life of man.

Leaders in the meeting called for better understanding and the need to give peace a chance for peaceful coexistence that the local government area is known with for years.