By Chinenye Anuforo

Kalabash Technology Solutions Limited (“Kalabash”), a financial technology services firm based in Lagos that specialises in developing innovative payment solutions across multiple sectors, announced today that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Air Peace, West and Central Africa’s largest airline, founded in 2014, to provide its innovative payment solution, Pay Small Small™ (PSS), to all the airline’s passengers.

Pay Small Small™ is a flexible payment plan that allows passengers to access great travel deals and lock down the best prices by paying as little as 25% of the tot al cost as down-payment and splitting the balance into convenient instalments from 24 hours to six months, completing payment before travel.

Air Peace, which operates scheduled and charter flights, services 20 domestic routes, seven regional routes and three international destinations, Johannesburg, Dubai and Guangzhou-China, boasting of an increasing modern fleet of over 30 aircraft. The collaboration enables all passengers on Air Peace flights (both local and international) to Pay Small Small™ (PSS) for their flights.

“We have a payment solution with the potential to revolutionize the travel sector across Africa, our mission is to change the way people pay for travel. Pay Small Small is that payment solution that brings convenience and flexibility to travellers while optimizing revenue for the Airlines. We are super excited about the partnership with Air Peace” said Ladi Ojuri, CEO, Kalabash.

“We are very pleased to partner with Kalabash on this innovative payment solution, and we look forward to a long-standing mutually beneficial relationship. As an airline, we are constantly exploring opportunities and partnerships that prioritise the convenience of our customers and position us more strategically to continue to serve them better”, said Oluwatoyin Olajide, Chief Operating Officer, Air Peace.