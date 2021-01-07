Dr Olabode Thompson Mobolaji Kalejaye, entrepreneur, patriot and international businessman is dead.

Born to the family of the late Pa Emeda and Mama Biliya Aduke Kalejaiye on the 20th of January 1956, he died on the 31st of December 2020, aged 64.

After his HSC at Baptist academy he had a brief stint with journalism, working with both Punch Newspapers and Concord Press. At the same time he pursued his professional studies in accountancy before traveling to England in 1981 for further study. It was during this time that he met his wife, and was married in 1985.

On his return to Nigeria in 1987 he set up his own consultancy business, presently under the umbrella of Harvest Investments Company Ltd. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the (now-defunct) NAL Merchant Bank, and a Member of Economic and Security Advisory Team for the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He acted continuously in various advisory roles not only at the Federal level but also with many State Goverments.

He was a devout Christian and was the Senior Pastor of ShepherdHouse Church, which he founded alongside his wife in 2008. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Olabisi; three children, Tinuola, Oluwatomi and Olabode jr; grandchildren, siblings, cousins nephews and nieces.