From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi
The Kalgo Local Government Area of Kebbi state in collaboration with the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), have treated over 300 women, children and men, who came from various villages in the area for different ailments.
Saturday Sun recalled that, the NYSC Medical outreach to the rural communities, kicked off across the country with the medical Corps members treating rural dwellers who could not afford hospital bills free of charge.
In his brief speech, Alhaji Muhammad Shamsu Faruk at the official flag off of the programme at Kalgo Primary Healthcare Centre, who donated drugs and mobilised rural dwellers,seeking for free medical treatments, thanked the NYSC team, stakeholders, for the opportunity given to the Kalgo community.
Faruk also commended Kebbi state Governor,Senator Abubakar Atiku for supporting the LGAs in the state and disclosed that ,more than 300 patients were attended to by 27 doctors.
One of the stakeholders in the Council, Alhaji Hassan Kalgo, a former Commissioner for Information in the state, described the coming of the NYSC medical doctors to the council as a good omen for the people, stressed that people who needed free medical service have been mobilized from different villages through the Chairman of the council.
Kebbi state Coordinator of the NYSC, Alhaji Mustahpa Muhammed said that; ,“ right from day, one, we were highly welcome, and the support the local government is giving us is overwhelmed. The programme is not only for the NYSC, it is for the development of the community.
“This is to tell you that the Chairman of Kalgo local government really has love of his people at heart. By mere looking at the drugs he donated, you will know, he really spent a lot to buy them. Honestly, we want to thank him for the support during this exercise. And the services we are going to render it is not our own, it is for the betterment of the community. It is the contribution of NYSC to the community, it is a good initiative and I pray and hope our other leaders will emulate this kind gesture of the Chairman of Kalgo Local Government”.
In his remark, the District Head of Digi,Alhaji Atiku Muhammed Didi, who spoke on behalf of other District’s Heads in Kalgo LGA, expressed their appreciation to the NYSC and Kalgo local government for the arrangement of free medical outreach to their people.
He noted that, the establishment of the NYSC by General Yakub Gowon in 1973 to foster unity of Nigeria was not a mistake as demonstrated by the Corps members who were from different states and discharging humanitarian services to the people in Kebbi state.
“We call of government to ensure that this programme is sustained, because it useful. It not only bringing unity in the country, it is bringing understanding among people from different tribes, ethnicity. So, NYSC is very important. We have seen example here today. You have seen NYSC medical doctors serving our own people here genuinely.
