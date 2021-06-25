“This is to tell you that the Chairman of Kalgo local government really has love of his people at heart. By mere looking at the drugs he donated, you will know, he really spent a lot to buy them. Honestly, we want to thank him for the support during this exercise. And the services we are going to render it is not our own, it is for the betterment of the community. It is the contribution of NYSC to the community, it is a good initiative and I pray and hope our other leaders will emulate this kind gesture of the Chairman of Kalgo Local Government”.

In his remark, the District Head of Digi,Alhaji Atiku Muhammed Didi, who spoke on behalf of other District’s Heads in Kalgo LGA, expressed their appreciation to the NYSC and Kalgo local government for the arrangement of free medical outreach to their people.

He noted that, the establishment of the NYSC by General Yakub Gowon in 1973 to foster unity of Nigeria was not a mistake as demonstrated by the Corps members who were from different states and discharging humanitarian services to the people in Kebbi state.

“We call of government to ensure that this programme is sustained, because it useful. It not only bringing unity in the country, it is bringing understanding among people from different tribes, ethnicity. So, NYSC is very important. We have seen example here today. You have seen NYSC medical doctors serving our own people here genuinely.