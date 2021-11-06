Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has received plaudits for his commitment to the unity and progress of the country.

Speaking yesterday in Kebbi, Kebbi State, a prominent Nigerian, Haruna Ahmed described Kalu as a patriot who is at home with every Nigerian and all ethnic groups. He said that the senator who was conferred with a chieftain title of The Kibiyan Kabi of Kebbi by the Kebbi Emirate, has shown, in diverse ways, that he is an apostle of Nigerian unity. He said: “Going by the facts on ground, I am persuaded to believe that Kalu is one of the rarest political leaders from the Southern part of Nigeria who truly understands the essence of unity

“It’s surprising that Kalu is the only southern leader who doesn’t just derive joy in harmonizing with the Northerners but also feels comfortable eating, sleeping and should I add, living within us.” He stressed: “As a Northerner, I know quite a number of politicians from the South who only come to Kebbi and leave the same day. But this is not the case with Orji Kalu, who has already spent a night with us and I am sure would spend more time with us, which for me, is a sign of genuine love.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

“Indeed the honour given to him today (yesterday) by the Kebbi Emirates is a well deserved honour as he is not just a great son of Southern NIGERIA but also an adopted son of Northern Nigeria. I want to also use this medium to appreciate Kalu for his love for the unity of the nation, for being a great example for other political leaders by teaching us through action and words to shun tribalism.

“Today will be remembered forever for all of us in Kebbi.”

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .