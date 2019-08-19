Senate Chief Whip and two-term governor of Abia, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, in a statement issued by his Media Team in Abuja, yesterday, described the assault as uncivilised, unacceptable, barbaric and a slap on Igbo leaders regardless of age, party affiliation and religion.

He urged Igbo youth to respect leaders at all levels, noting that the only way the South-East zone could be prosperous was to embrace dialogue, peace and unity.

He called on the Embassy of Nigeria in Germany, the German Government and appropriate authorities to bring the perpetrators of the act to book.

“After watching a viral video of the physical attack on former Deputy President of the Senate Sen. Ike Ekweramadu, I was not only disappointed but irritated and disturbed with the action of some members of IPOB.

“The assault on the senator is a slap on Igbo leaders regardless of age, party affiliation and religion,” Kalu said.

He said the perpetrators must face the wrath of the law.

“Sen.Ekweramadu is not only one of the Igbo leaders but also a prominent Nigerian and as such should be accorded due respect by all and sundry at home and abroad.

“For the South-East to move forward, the people of the region must embrace dialogue as a way of resolving pertinent issues and eschew violence.”

Kalu, who appealed to Igbo across the globe to be law-abiding and remain good ambassadors of Nigeria, urged Igbo groups to educate their members on the consequences of social vices.