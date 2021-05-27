Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has called on government at all levels to uphold children’s rights in nation building.

Acknowledging the invaluable contributions of children to the development of communities and society, the former governor, stressed that it is the responsibility of parents and guardians to instill moral values in their children and wards, adding that the family remains the smallest unit in the society.

Kalu while pointing out that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected children in multi-dimensional areas, especially education and nutrition, urged civil society organisations, development partners and well meaning personalities, to support noble causes aimed at improving the welfare of children.

In a goodwill message to commemorate Children’s day, Kalu emphasised that voices of children must be respected in a bid to build a just and fair society.

“I join children all over Nigeria in celebrating the 2021 children’s day. As a father, I am happy to celebrate children for the role they play in the family, community and society. Children are strategic partners in nation building. They are future leaders and as such, it is important to instill discipline in them at an early stage in life. They deserve good living condition with access to water and sanitation, education,housing, food, health and other amenities.

“As a philanthropist, I will through, my foundation continue to provide scholarships and support for less privileged children in the society in addition to advocating children’s rights. Parents and guardians must uphold good moral behaviour in their pursuits as a way of encouraging children to embrace good behaviour.”

The Senate Chief Whip promised to sustain his child friendly initiatives as a senator and philanthropist, adding that the future is bright for children if their potentials are properly harnessed.