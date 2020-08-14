A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Chief of Staff to Abia e government, Mascot Uzor Kalu, has called on youths to take their rightful position in the political space.

The former investment banker while acknowledging the contributions of younger generation to nation building, stressed that youths have the capacity to drive development at all levels.

In a goodwill message to mark the 2020 International Youth Day, the APC chieftain urged the youths to participate actively in politics, adding that the Not-Too-Young-To-Run bill signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari was in tandem with the aspirations of the youth.

“I acknowledge and celebrate the accomplishment of Nigerian youths in all spheres of life. As we mark this year’s international youth day, the time is now for the youths to contest for elective positions at all levels of government,” he said.

The APC chieftain while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his youths friendly policies, including the newly inaugurated Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (N-YIF), admonished youths to be law-abiding, steadfast and selfless in their pursuits.