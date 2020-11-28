On whether African can produce a player like Maradona, Kalu replied:

“Yes! Everything is about discipline, once you’re disciplined, you get everything on the table; but once you’re not disciplined, you can’t achieve anything. In Africa, we’re not disciplined enough. We must agree on who we are, once you realise you are not competing with anybody, you can move forward.

“Nigeria can win the World Cup. I did it for Enyimba Football Club when we won the Africa Champions League back to back; and if God helps us and we’re able to finalise our negotiations with Arsenal, my target is to win the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League. Football is a money spinning business if you get it right. Look at Enyimba, we used to have about 15,000 spectators in our stadium back then, but since the right things are no longer being done, nobody goes to the stadium anymore to watch the club today.