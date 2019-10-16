At LASUTH, she was confronted with the same “no bed space” saga as the injured man was being treated inside the patrol car. The man, who had been bleeding for three hours, was being packaged for referral to yet another hospital that midnight, when Officer Kalu stepped in and demanded that he must be treated in LASUTH, as he had already lost so much blood. She angrily instructed her men to drop him with the doctors at the Surgical and Emergency Centre of the hos- pital, which made the doctors to eventually agree to treat the victim.

Although she was only required, as per police rules, to direct her men to take the victim to the hospital, she went several steps ahead by giving her address and phone number to the hospital workers and even stayed with the victim till morning, as he kept begging her not to leave him. She also had to pay for the drip (infusion) and ev- ery other thing he needed that night and thereafter. She ended up spending N400,000 of her own money, in the first instance, and eventually paid almost N1.5 million for the treatment during the over two weeks the victim spent on admission. She not only spent money, she also offered, along- side her men, to donate blood when the hospital said it had no O+ blood in its blood bank. But the hospital said it was too late that night to start tak- ing blood so she had to pay for four pints of blood on the night of the incident. Even her efforts to get one of his family members to bring money for the treatment did not yield any result.

Officer Kalu had to take the begging bowl, requesting for money for the treatment from her friends, church members, colleagues, neighbours etc. Even the popular musician, Ruggedman, who visited this outstanding policewoman for another issue was encouraged to donate money and he did. He also posted the story online and it went viral. Kalu has since been recognised and given an award by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide