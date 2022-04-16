From Okey Sampson, Umuahia and Kenneth Udeh

Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan has described the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu as an asset not only to Abia North Senatorial District and the South-East, but to the entire Nigeria.

Lawan poured the encomiums on Kalu in Abia State while commissioning some of the numerous projects the former governor attracted to the Abia North District which he represents in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.as Senator.

Some of the projects commissioned include the Agbaja Nkporo Road (7.5KM) in Ohafia LGA, Uturu road (2 km) in Isuikwuato Local LGA, Obi Chima road (2 km) in Isuikwuato LGA, Umu Imenyi road (2KM) in Bende LGA and Amankalu Alayi road (2 km) in Bende LGA.

Lawan also commissioned three boreholes in Agbaja, Amuri and Enugwu Nkporo in Ohafia LGA, the four-kilometre Ukwu Rubber Amaokwe-Item road and another road at Igbere in Bende LGA.

He described Kalu as a transparent and honest politician whom he has worked with for some years and added that Kalu is one of the leaders in Nigeria who does not joke with the interest of his constituents.

The Senate President praised the people of Abia North for voting in a worthy representative in Kalu who he said has been able to utilise his three years in the Senate to achieve what others before him could not do in the past 20 years.

He called on the people of Abia North to use the massive achievements of Kalu in just three years to imagine what the zone will look like if he is given another opportunity to serve.

The Senate President stressed that he is willing to work with Kalu more for the betterment of Abia North and the entire country.

Lawan who was honoured with the prestigious chieftaincy title of “Nwanne di na mba” of Item Town, commended the people for the title, adding that with it, he now sees himself as a bonafide son of Item Ancient Kingdom.

Speaking earlier at the various project sites, Senator Kalu said during the election campaign in 2019, he made promises to various communities that he would cause the projects to be cited in their areas and expressed joy at the completion and commissioning of the projects.

He said that the commissioning of the projects which attracted the presence of the Senate President was in fulfilment of those promises made three years ago.

Kalu said that the completion of the projects was made possible through the rural transformation programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senate President.

He lauded the communities visited for the warm reception given to them and assured them of more dividends of democracy.

At all the project sites, the benefitting communities commended Kalu for his quality representation and pledged their support for his future political endeavours.