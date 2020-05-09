Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Media, Benjamin Kalu, has lauded the verdict of the Supreme Court, which quashed the conviction of former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu for alleged fraud by a Federal High Court in Lagos. Kalu who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, yesterday said there was no doubt that the conviction of the former governor was erroneous. The House spokesman stated that his constituents are looking forward to Kalu’s continuous purposeful representation of Abia North Senatorial zone in the Red Chamber.

In the same vein, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State chapter and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives member, Hon Uko Nkole, have expressed joy over the Supreme Court nullification of the conviction of Senator Kalu by a Lagos High Court. In a statement signed by the Abia APC Publicity Secretary, Comrade Benedict Godson, the party celebrated Kalu’s victory, noting that it’s another breakthrough for a man whose path the party said was filled with honour and respect. A message sent by Hon Nkole, representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency congratulated Kalu on his freedom read: “Congratulations Distinguished Senator, God’s mercy upon you, as I prayed in my last birthday wish to you has finally prevailed. God is kind.”APC’s statement reads: “Today (yesterday) is a happy day for everyone who loves justice and fair hearing. Our leader and the leader of the All Progressives Congress in entire South-East Nigeria, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is out from where he shouldn’t be in the first place.”