Dr. Kalu congratulated the former Lagos State governor for emerging victorious in the primary. He equally extended the congratulatory message to Lawan, who he described as a dear friend for the wonderful outing and all the other aspirants who participated in the process.

In a statement he personally signed, Kalu said all the aspirants campaigned well enough to have won the primary, but reminded them that at the end of the day it was only one candidate that would represent the party in the general election.

“To my friend and colleague, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has been elected as our party’s presidential flag bearer, big congratulations to you; the APC won. As a faithful party man, I also congratulate the party for its victory and I encourage all other aspirants to accept this victory in the spirit of sportsmanship. We owe the party an open mind and total support.”

He expressed hope that the victory would stir a deeper reflection about the South East and North East geo-political zones in the country’s affairs.

